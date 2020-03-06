Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Happy International Women’s Day! Less than a third of the top editors at major news outlets around the world are women

Happy International Women’s Day! Less than a third of the top editors at major news outlets around the world are women

NiemanLab Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Sunday was International Women’s Day, and the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism used the occasion to publish some disappointing findings for my half of the population: Women are still very much underrepresented in newsroom leadership in 10 major news markets around the world. RISJ collected data from 200 news outlets — the most...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Drexel University Celebrates International Women's Day With Pop-Up

Drexel University Celebrates International Women's Day With Pop-Up 00:17

 It was the second year of the International WOmen's Day pop-up.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Women defy conservative regimes in rights marches across the world [Video]Women defy conservative regimes in rights marches across the world

Women marched for their rights on Sunday all around the world, including in Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Lebanon, Mexico...View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published

Health Officials Announce 5th Presumed Positive Coronavirus Case In Montgomery County [Video]Health Officials Announce 5th Presumed Positive Coronavirus Case In Montgomery County

The adult patient is in the hospital at the University of Pennsylvania in critical condition.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google Assistant, Alexa celebrate Women's History Month with new features

Anyone with Google Assistant can wish it a "Happy International Women's Day" and count on their smart device to display a woman trailblazer's story.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mid-DayE! Online

Sachin Tendulkar's heartwarming tribute to 5 influential women in his life

Marking International Women's Day, cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday paid tributes to the 'five women' in his life and how they influenced him from his...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hereford TimesStaffordshire NewsletterBillboard.comAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

jesskreisman

𝐟𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐲 RT @cuntydoll: happy international women's day to this queen https://t.co/a2V4tAqgjJ 3 seconds ago

paula_spanchis

Paula Spanchis RT @chloerxbecca: coronavirus really said happy international women’s day 3 seconds ago

naylamendezz

nye✨ RT @lilzstar: happy international women's day https://t.co/AgGTGopPSI 3 seconds ago

haveyoumetaless

kathy blanket RT @cateblanchyes: Happy International Women’s Day 👊🏼 https://t.co/HF7HqEn6JO 4 seconds ago

gchaavezz

𝔤 ❄️🐉🔥 RT @DANAHLEYA: happy international women’s day https://t.co/CtoHQQEQl7 4 seconds ago

irisxxwests

⊳T RT @meagantandy: Happy International Women’s Day to the phenomenal women that are having to stand in closets. Our sometimes loveless world… 5 seconds ago

donley_vicky

vicky donley RT @EPT_Ltd: Happy International Women’s Day to the ladies in our business! We appreciate you and are grateful for everything you do 🌷 http… 5 seconds ago

jessecobain0

• anøca • ‎⎊ RT @jamiechongg: happy international women’s day !!!! https://t.co/6YnmQUaJdt 6 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.