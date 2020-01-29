Global  

Kentucky Derby horse trainer among 27 indicted in federal doping scandal

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The trainer of disqualified 2019 Kentucky Derby horse Maximum Security is one of more than two dozen people indicted in a “widespread, corrupt scheme” to manufacture, distribute and administer performance enhancing drugs to horses.  Horse racing trainer Jason Servis was among 27 people indicted in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, in four unsealed indictments released Monday by U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman. Servis trained Maximum Security and was one of 19 named in a…
