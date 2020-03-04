Global  

'Onward' and downward: How coronavirus fears affected the weekend box office

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
"Onward" topped the domestic weekend box office with an estimated $40 million — no surprise for a Pixar release. The debut did, however, mark one of the slowest starts ever for a wide opening from the Walt Disney Co.-owned animation studio. Pixar's first movie "Toy Story" opened to $29 million in 1995, followed by "The Good Dinosaur" with $39 million 20 years later. "Onward" did bow on the low end of expectations that forecast an opening in the $40 million to $45 million range, but runner-up…
News video: 'Onward' Opens to Muted $40M at North American Box Office | THR News

'Onward' Opens to Muted $40M at North American Box Office | THR News 01:54

 Box office analysts say it's unclear how much of an impact worries over the coronavirus had on moviegoing over the weekend.

