'Onward' and downward: How coronavirus fears affected the weekend box office
Monday, 9 March 2020 () "Onward" topped the domestic weekend box office with an estimated $40 million — no surprise for a Pixar release. The debut did, however, mark one of the slowest starts ever for a wide opening from the Walt Disney Co.-owned animation studio. Pixar's first movie "Toy Story" opened to $29 million in 1995, followed by "The Good Dinosaur" with $39 million 20 years later. "Onward" did bow on the low end of expectations that forecast an opening in the $40 million to $45 million range, but runner-up…
Becoming one of Pixar's lowest opening weekends, the Dan Scanlon-directed animated film's $40 million earning in its first weekend is blamed on coronavirus...