Maryland businesses say high taxes curbing their growth

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Maryland businesses upset with the state's taxes are making themselves known these days. They protested in droves in Annapolis last week, successfully killing one version of a bill that would expand the sales and use tax. And now, a new survey shows just how worried businesses are about taxes affecting their bottom line. Nearly two-thirds of Maryland businesses report already being hurt by the existing tax climate in the state, according to the latest Maryland Business Climate Survey. The survey,…
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Trump Administration Considers Tax Deadline Extension Due to Coronavirus

Trump Administration Considers Tax Deadline Extension Due to Coronavirus 01:00

 Trump Administration Considers Tax Deadline Extension Due to Coronavirus The April 15 tax deadline may be pushed back, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The extension is intended to help "small and medium-sized businesses and hard-working individuals" who have been affected the most by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, some small businesses struggle with sales [Video]

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, some small businesses struggle with sales

The House has passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which includes protection for small businesses - providing financial assistance through a tax credit to businesses that provide paid..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:24
Coronavirus Latest: Maryland Extends Business Tax Filing Deadline [Video]

Coronavirus Latest: Maryland Extends Business Tax Filing Deadline

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is putting the brakes on the rush to meet the April 15 state tax filing deadline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:26

Recent related news from verified sources

More than bars: Several local businesses temporarily close due to coronavirus

Amid Gov. Gavin Newsom's call for bars and nightclubs across the state to close, several Sacramento-area businesses in other industries have announced plans to...
bizjournals

Grassroots efforts bubble up to help Portland's small businesses

Grassroot efforts are bubbling up for Portland small businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The nonprofit Built Oregon on Thursday launched a survey to...
bizjournals

KarenElgut12

Karen Elgut RT @TaxFoundation: @JaredWalczak Although lawmakers intend to tax large out-of-state businesses, much of the tax burden would be borne by M… 12 hours ago

TaxFoundation

Tax Foundation @JaredWalczak Although lawmakers intend to tax large out-of-state businesses, much of the tax burden would be borne… https://t.co/r0Pj41sPtj 12 hours ago

WBJonline

Washington Business Journal Sixty-five percent of Maryland businesses have reported being negatively impacted by the state’s taxes. https://t.co/j1mgEUuw08 21 hours ago

MDPolicy

The MPPI RT @MdBizClimate: More taxes in Maryland? Nearly two-thirds of Maryland businesses report already being hurt by the existing #tax climate i… 5 days ago

MdBizClimate

Maryland Business Climate Survey More taxes in Maryland? Nearly two-thirds of Maryland businesses report already being hurt by the existing #tax cli… https://t.co/HQNoIk17Vs 5 days ago

BaltBizOnline

Baltimore Business 65% of #Maryland businesses reported being negatively impacted by the state’s taxes. https://t.co/WUOHeAc0Qq 6 days ago

HobanGirl

Blanche Horst MD businesses say high taxes curbing their growth | MD businesses upset with the state's taxes are making themselve… https://t.co/Fxh2DsAwAc 6 days ago

TheSJSLawFirm

Shavon J. Smith RT @WBJonline: Sixty-five percent of Maryland businesses have reported being negatively impacted by the state’s taxes. https://t.co/nYR1ARY… 1 week ago

