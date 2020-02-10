Automotive Minute: Ford, Toyota, Ram report no truck production issues related to coronavirus

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

At the National Truck Summit, executives from Ford, Toyota, and Ram said that they have not had any production issues related to trucks destined for the U.S. market because of the impact of the COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus . Ford Motor Co. produces its F-Series trucks in the U.S. at plants in Kansas City, Missouri and Dearborn, Michigan. Ram, a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, assembles its 1500 pickup in Sterling Heights, Michigan and its HD trucks in Saltillo, Mexico.…


