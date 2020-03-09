Global  

NZX follows global slump as coronavirus and oil crash hit home

New Zealand Herald Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
NZX follows global slump as coronavirus and oil crash hit homeThe New Zealand stock exchange opened 4 per cent down this morning. This follows moves on the international market, which saw both the United States and Australia hit by the combination of coronavirus and yesterday's oil crash....
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war

Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war 02:07

 The global economc fallout from coronavirus worsened early on Monday, with the FTSE 100 plunging nearly 9% after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war.View on euronews

Coronavirus, Crash In Oil Prices Taking Toll On Financial Markets [Video]Coronavirus, Crash In Oil Prices Taking Toll On Financial Markets

CBS4's Bradley Blackburn is on Wall Street with the latest.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:33Published

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear [Video]Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FTSE 100 Deep In Red On Fears Of Global Recession

U.K. stocks nosedived on Monday as the relentless global spread of the coronavirus as well as the oil price war following Saudi's decision to cut prices and...
RTTNews Also reported by •ReutersOilPrice.com

Wall Street whacked by oil crash, virus fears

Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday as a 20% slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the...
Reuters Also reported by •bizjournalsOilPrice.comBelfast Telegraph

