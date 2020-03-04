S&P/ASX 200 futures pointing to another big down day

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are down over 6% heading into the open after US markets were smashed overnight on COVID19 fears and lower oil prices . S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP:.INX) closed at 2,746.56, −225.81 or down 7.60%% and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed at 7,950.68, −624.94 or down 7.29%. Because the S&P 500 declined over 7%, what’s known as a circuit breaker was triggered, resulting in a 15-minute trading halt. There are three levels of circuit breakers, level two results in another 15-minute halt once -13% is reached and the final level results in trading being halted for the day at 20%. Of the 65 stocks in the ASX 200 that remain positive for the past 12 months, the top performers are Avita Medical Ltd (ASX:AVH) and Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV). Gold steady, oil and AUD remain low Gold is up 0.50% overnight to US$1,680 per ounce while Crude Oil WTI is down 27% to US$30.15 per barrel. The AUD flash crashed to 63 US cents but is now trading at 65.8 US cents. [VIDEO] Morning Report: Wall Street tumbles over 7% on coronavirus & oil price war https://t.co/yBYa5fkarh #ausbiz #COVID19 #oilwar — CommSec (@CommSec) March 9, 2020 Australian government preparing stimulus package Australia’s federal government is preparing to reveal an economic stimulus package to combat the effects of COVID19 this week. Commentary suggests the stimulus will focus on infrastructure that can be brought forward and an investment-allowance for business. 👓 View full article

