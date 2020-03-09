Global  

Coronavirus: Miami Beach hotels hit with cancellations

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Miami Beach hotels are already experiencing mass cancellations in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak, a concerning series of events for a city fueled by tourism dollars. As of Monday afternoon, more than 111,000 people have been infected by the virus, formally known as COVID-19.There have been a dozen cases in Florida, including three confirmed cases in Broward County. So far, no cases have been diagnosed in Miami-Dade County. However, the outbreak is still impacting local hospitality…
News video: Miami Beach Declares State Of Emergency Over Fears Of Coronavirus Spread During Spring Break

Miami Beach Declares State Of Emergency Over Fears Of Coronavirus Spread During Spring Break 02:25

 CBS4's Hank Tester reports a number of events have also been canceled or postponed.

25 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Florida [Video]

25 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Florida

CBS4's Ty Russell reports more than half of them are in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Schools In Miami-Dade, Broward Closed [Video]

Schools In Miami-Dade, Broward Closed

School officials announced Friday the closure of Broward and Miami-Dade schools over coronavirus fears.

Possible Spread Of Coronavirus During Spring Break Has Miami Beach Declare State Of Emergency

The spring breakers are here and the party is on, but the threat of coronavirus looms – and that has Miami Beach leaders highly concerned.
Miami Beach HS Staff Member Asked To Stay Home Over Coronavirus Concerns

A Miami Beach Senior High School staff member is being asked to self-quarantine over coronavirus concerns.
