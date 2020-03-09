Australian share market plunges amid oil price war and coronavirus fears

Terry Holt RT @SBSNews: The Australian share market has dropped 3.59 per cent after global markets were smashed overnight. https://t.co/Q3AaiuQNoZ 56 minutes ago SBS News The Australian share market has dropped 3.59 per cent after global markets were smashed overnight. https://t.co/Q3AaiuQNoZ 1 hour ago Andronicus “Stock markets in Asia Pacific also recorded huge losses. With fears growing of a recession in Australia because of… https://t.co/2PQHWTmYS9 8 hours ago Andy RT @LisaMic75251596: Buy in doom, sell in boom .. 😉💰💰 #ASX #Commodities #FTSE #StockMarket #auspol #CoronaVirus #Covid_19 #PandemicPrepar… 19 hours ago Nine News Queensland The Australian stock market has shed more than five per cent - or $110 billion - as coronavirus panic and an oil pr… https://t.co/JnMYodK9jQ 20 hours ago Analyticmessenger ASX plunges more than $100b as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/mKExrPMAUL Still.shares in Kimberly Clark are he… https://t.co/MmklHRfF8E 23 hours ago Shaun RT @9NewsMelb: The Australian stock market has shed more than $100 billion as it sinks to its lowest level in over a year as coronavirus sp… 1 day ago Nine News Melbourne The Australian stock market has shed more than $100 billion as it sinks to its lowest level in over a year as coron… https://t.co/DsGyeC8Kxj 1 day ago