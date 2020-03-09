Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Barclays cuts 2020 oil price outlook on price war, virus impact

Barclays cuts 2020 oil price outlook on price war, virus impact

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Barclays on Tuesday slashed its oil price forecasts for 2020, citing OPEC's failure to convince its allies including Russia to cut production further, which led to Saudi Arabia saying it would raise its output in April despite sluggish global demand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears

Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears 01:55

 Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear [Video]Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

European stocks plunge into bear market territory [Video]European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The First Casualty Of Tanking Oil Prices

In the wake of one of history’s largest oil price declines in a single day, a Rystad Energy impact analysis shows that US drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs)...
OilPrice.com

Fin24.com | Monday’s market mayhem, from oil to credit - Charts

An oil price war has broken out in the middle of a worsening global virus outbreak, and it has triggered asset moves around the world that in some cases have...
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Ahilaan_

Ahilaan Annandan Nair RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Barclays cuts 2020 oil price outlook on price war, virus impact https://t.co/ckQ09G84Ua https://t.co/XBb9oh9jyc 7 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Barclays cuts 2020 oil price outlook on price war, virus impact https://t.co/ckQ09G84Ua https://t.co/XBb9oh9jyc 10 minutes ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Barclays cuts 2020 oil price outlook on price war, virus impact https://t.co/0AcnCm83fr 27 minutes ago

Loupo85

Gilbert MAHE RT @newsinvesting: Barclays cuts 2020 #oil price outlook on price war, virus impact - https://t.co/S8GFrRKlR9 30 minutes ago

AzizSapphire

عبدالعزيز المقبل Barclays cuts 2020 oil price outlook on price war, virus impact | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/MSJb48mxDm 30 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Barclays cuts 2020 oil price outlook on price war, virus impact https://t.co/Pcx5vX0jhK #news 35 minutes ago

bitcoinincoins

#CryptoCurrencySecret 💯 Barclays cuts 2020 oil price outlook on price war, virus imp.. investingcom - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - CryptoCu… https://t.co/LBzCT41pt2 43 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost Barclays cuts 2020 oil price outlook on price war, virus impact https://t.co/fxOKYDOheg 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.