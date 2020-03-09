Ohio State suspending in-person classes, international travel amid coronavirus scare
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Ohio State University has suspended all in-person classes through the end of March over coronavirus concerns, the university announced late Monday night. It is also canceling all university-sponsored international travel “until further notice,” and not scheduling on-campus events through April 20, according to the university. “We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university,” President Michael Drake wrote in a campus-wide email.…
