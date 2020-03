Ohio State suspending in-person classes, international travel amid coronavirus scare

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Ohio State University has suspended all in-person classes through the end of March over coronavirus concerns , the university announced late Monday night. It is also canceling all university-sponsored international travel β€œuntil further notice,” and not scheduling on-campus events through April 20, according to the university. β€œWe are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university,” President Michael Drake wrote in a campus-wide email.…