There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Kentucky

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Kentucky now has two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to six, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening. The new cases are in Fayette County and Harrison County. Those patients confirmed on Monday are in isolation. Health officials received those test results late Monday along with 11 negative tests. “This was expected and we are ready,” Beshear said in a news release. “There is no need to panic. I urge people to stay calm and practice good hygiene. I don’t…
Recent related news from verified sources

Government confirms six cases of coronavirus in Brighton

The Government's first regional breakdown confirms there have been six cases of coronavirus in Brighton and Hove.
The Argus

29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India

India has so far reported 28 positive cases of Coronavirus, which includes 16 Italian tourists, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday and...
Mid-Day

