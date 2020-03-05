There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Kentucky

Paula Valencia RT @inquirerdotnet: BREAKING: The DOH reported 11 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are now 35 confirmed cases in the country.… 23 seconds ago Rafael Rodriguez RT @DKThomp: In a month, we may see there are two kinds of US organizations: 1) those who acted quickly to encourage or mandate social iso… 38 seconds ago Kamryn (67%) RT @News_8: UPDATE: There are now 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in New York state, most of which in Westchester County. Gov.… 2 minutes ago 🛣️ I'm There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Leganes. https://t.co/1mEaYPtvjq 2 minutes ago james counihan RT @CUNY: We are listening to your feedback about fears over the coronavirus (COVID-19). We hear you and we take your concerns very serious… 4 minutes ago #SheIsHere @DiiViinA_ no one is to blame here. concerts or other shows that attract large crowds are still happening even in c… https://t.co/WQHlPgpQkU 9 minutes ago Digame RT @ColoradoSun: There are now 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colorado. See where each of them are: https://t.co/iOk4SI7kF2 13 minutes ago Nick Don't be afraid of Covid-19! Just be careful, limit movements in your community if there are confirmed/presumptive… https://t.co/p3eAb5HAkW 13 minutes ago