Vanderbilt cancels classes after student diagnosed with coronavirus

Vanderbilt University is taking additional on-campus precautions after at least one student was diagnosed with coronavirus, officials announced Monday. In a message to students, Interim Chancellor Susan Wente announced the university is canceling classes for the remainder of the week. Vanderbilt also is canceling all in-person classes starting March 16 through at least March 30. Instead, the university will offer online or "alternative learning options." That approach, Wente said, could be extended…


