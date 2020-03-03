Global  

Vanderbilt cancels classes after student diagnosed with coronavirus

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Vanderbilt University is taking additional on-campus precautions after at least one student was diagnosed with coronavirus, officials announced Monday. In a message to students, Interim Chancellor Susan Wente announced the university is canceling classes for the remainder of the week. Vanderbilt also is canceling all in-person classes starting March 16 through at least March 30. Instead, the university will offer online or "alternative learning options." That approach, Wente said, could be extended…
News video: Coronavirus Update: Columbia University Suspends Classes

Coronavirus Update: Columbia University Suspends Classes 00:33

 Classes at Columbia will be suspended Monday and Tuesday and then remote classes will begin on Wednesday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

New York City school cancels classes after suspected coronavirus case

An Orthodox Jewish school in New York City canceled classes on Tuesday to allow for precautionary measures after a suspected case of coronavirus turned up within...
Reuters India

Hofstra cancels campus classes for week over coronavirus concerns

A Hofstra University student reported flu-like symptoms after attendingÂ an event with someone infected with the coronavirus, prompting the school to cancel...
Newsday


