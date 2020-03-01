How Memphis stocks fared on the Dow Jones' worst day ever
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Monday was the single worst day for the Dow Jones since … ever. The Dow dropped 7.8% on the day, a loss of 2013.76 points, its largest point loss in history. The S&P 500 fell 7.6%. The Nasdaq lost 7.3%. Here's how companies based in Memphis fared Monday (as of 4:14 p.m. EST) since the prior close, and how they did from the beginning of the year to the close of the March 6. Change on March 9: -9.42% Change Jan. 2 to March 6: -21.79% Change on March 9: +3.43% Change Jan. 2 to March 6: -0.72% Change…
The stock market just had it's single worst day since 2008 and the Coronavirus and an oil trade dispute may be to blame. Almost as soon as the opening New York Stock Exchange bell rang, trading got off..
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are pointing to a down day after the US market erased most of yesterday’s ~4% gains. The coronavirus or COVID19 is... Proactive Investors Also reported by •bizjournals
