Stocks surge on Wall Street following worst day since 2008

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are surging on Wall Street following the market's worst day since the financial crisis of 2008. The Dow jumped nearly 800 points, or 3.3%, making up less than half of its plunge from the day before. Overseas markets were also higher. The price of oil also bounced back 8% after cratering a day earlier as an oil price war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Energy stocks did especially well following steep falls a day earlier. Feeling less fearful, investors pulled money out of ultra-safe U.S. government bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.65%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below:

Global stock markets rebounded Tuesday from record-setting declines after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would ask Congress for a tax cut and other measures to ease the pain of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Oil prices also recovered some of their losses in Monday's stunning plunge.

European indexes, many of which suffered their biggest one-day drop since the 2008 global crisis on Monday and fell into a bear market, were up by more than 3%. China's main stock index closed 1.8% higher and Tokyo rose 0.9%.

Wall Street is likewise expected to recover somewhat from its largest daily drop in 12 years, with futures for the benchmark S&P 500 and for the Dow Jones Industrial Average both up by 4.2%.

Monday's global selloff reflected alarm over economic damage from the coronavirus that emerged in China in December. Anti-disease controls that shut down Chinese factories are spreading as the United States and European countries close schools, cancel public events and impose travel controls.

Anxiety mounted after Italy, the hardest-hit place in Europe, said travel controls imposed earlier on its north would be extended nationwide. Ireland canceled St....
 Wall Street suffered its biggest one-day plunge since the 2008 financial crisis as recession worries grew, bond yields fell to new lows, crude oil prices crashed and coronavirus worries increased. Conway G. Gittens has the market round-up.

