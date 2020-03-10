Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Southwest CEO taking pay cut as coronavirus wreaks havoc on airlines

Southwest CEO taking pay cut as coronavirus wreaks havoc on airlines

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly will reduce his salary by 10 percent as the coronavirus continues to impact the travel industry. Kelly, who has led Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) since 2004, told employees in an internal message Monday he's taking the salary pay cut as the company is seeing "an alarming drop in bookings and sales due to the coronavirus," a company spokesperson confirmed. Kelly's salary in 2018 was $750,000, according to an April 2019 regulatory filing. Counting…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs

Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Waves Of Layoffs 00:36

 Companies around the world are laying off workers as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold. According to Business Insider, demand in industries from travel to events has declined sharply. Norwegian airline said Thursday it is temporarily laying off up to 50% of its workforce across all departments. The...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia's Qantas to cease international flights [Video]

Australia's Qantas to cease international flights

Qantas Airways said on Thursday (March 19) it will halt all international flights from late March until at least the end of May, and is putting two-thirds of its workforce on leave after Australia told..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
Denver pay what you can eatery has busiest day in three years, another restaurant giving away meals [Video]

Denver pay what you can eatery has busiest day in three years, another restaurant giving away meals

As our communities continue to feel the financial fallout from coronavirus-related business closures, we found some restaurants that are stepping up to make sure people are not going hungry.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Qantas cuts almost a quarter of all flights and says its CEO will stop taking a salary

Qantas cuts almost a quarter of all flights and says its CEO will stop taking a salaryHong Kong (CNN Business)Qantas has announced sweeping cost-cutting measures in light of the worsening novel coronavirus crisis, including slashing almost a...
WorldNews Also reported by •bizjournals

Here's the exact $54 billion bailout plan that airlines are demanding of the US government as coronavirus wreaks havoc on the industry (AAL, UAL, DAL)

Here's the exact $54 billion bailout plan that airlines are demanding of the US government as coronavirus wreaks havoc on the industry (AAL, UAL, DAL)· *Airlines for America, which represents the largest US passenger and cargo airlines, released details of its proposed industry bailout on Monday. * · *The...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

jnagy133

Joe Nagy Southwest CEO taking pay cut as coronavirus wreaks havoc on airlines https://t.co/279jwSviJ2 via @DallasBizNews 6 days ago

MortonVisuals

William Morton #CorporateResponsibility: @SouthwestAir CEO taking pay cut as #coronavirus wreaks havoc on airlines ⨠… https://t.co/WthWhTAKUY 1 week ago

TheSTLScoop

St. Louis News Southwest CEO taking pay cut as coronavirus wreaks havoc on airlines https://t.co/pcl0MsMC6O 1 week ago

ErinE

Erin E. Moloney Southwest CEO taking pay cut as coronavirus wreaks havoc on airlines - Dallas Business Journal https://t.co/PO5MSp9iF6 1 week ago

tourismexpert

jackie ceren ctc Southwest CEO taking pay cut as coronavirus wreaks havoc on airlines https://t.co/qTuEyDpLzh via @HOUBizjournal 1 week ago

ELBTravels

Elijah Brantley Southwest CEO taking pay cut as coronavirus wreaks havoc on airlines - Dallas Business Journal https://t.co/WeynPLRsOG 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.