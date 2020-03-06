Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says

These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says**

· *US stocks have fallen nearly 19% from the all-time high on February 19 through Monday's close amid the coronavirus outbreak and an escalating oil price war. *
· *The market rout represents a "golden buying opportunity" for key tech stocks poised to be long-term winners, according to Daniel Ives of Wedbush. *
·...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear 00:58

 Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer Weighs In on the Coronavirus, Markets and Stocks to Buy and Sell [Video]Jim Cramer Weighs In on the Coronavirus, Markets and Stocks to Buy and Sell

Here's what Jim Cramer is thinking about the coronavirus, markets and the stocks to buy and sell at this point.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 11:35Published

Long-term investors advised to sit tight as stocks tumble over coronavirus fears [Video]Long-term investors advised to sit tight as stocks tumble over coronavirus fears

It’s hard to sit tight during uncertain times. But when it comes to long-term investing, it’s the best time to do just that. Story: https://wfts.tv/3cJWBQs

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

As stocks tumble, long-term investors advised to sit tight

It’s hard to sit tight during uncertain times. But when it comes to long-term investing, it’s the best time to do just that. U.S. stock markets have plunged...
Seattle Times

The market's safest assets have surged to new highs as coronavirus panic has sent stocks plummeting

The market's safest assets have surged to new highs as coronavirus panic has sent stocks plummeting· *Safe-haven assets are surging as investors rush to snap up long-term bonds and gold amid coronavirus panic that's tanking global stocks. * · *Gold hit...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

AskGeorgeBailey

Core4Trader @markminervini "mega cap tech, these stocks could plunge to bring us to new lows" $msft $aapl theoretically flat s… https://t.co/3Rsp9S5QYD 3 minutes ago

Alan_Nishihara

Alan Nishihara These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says https://t.co/bdAn2eyAle 1 hour ago

tech_shout

Technology Shout These stocks will be the fastest-growing stocks this year, according to Goldman Sachs https://t.co/pMdjiM3A7T 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says… https://t.co/x9KKQNTtG6 2 hours ago

15MinuteNewsBus

Business News These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says https://t.co/VCaNrS1JwH #Business 2 hours ago

NEWSFORFOREX1

NEWS FOR FOREX These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says https://t.co/slbdxubsk6 2 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says… https://t.co/qbhFmPkioA 2 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm sa… https://t.co/81M6KCUjNV 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.