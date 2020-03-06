Core4Trader @markminervini "mega cap tech, these stocks could plunge to bring us to new lows" $msft $aapl theoretically flat s… https://t.co/3Rsp9S5QYD 3 minutes ago Alan Nishihara These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says https://t.co/bdAn2eyAle 1 hour ago Technology Shout These stocks will be the fastest-growing stocks this year, according to Goldman Sachs https://t.co/pMdjiM3A7T 1 hour ago HP Targeting, Inc. These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says… https://t.co/x9KKQNTtG6 2 hours ago Business News These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says https://t.co/VCaNrS1JwH #Business 2 hours ago NEWS FOR FOREX These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says https://t.co/slbdxubsk6 2 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says… https://t.co/qbhFmPkioA 2 hours ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm sa… https://t.co/81M6KCUjNV 2 hours ago