Second Hawaii Island firm joins Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties has become an affiliate of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, the third firm in the state and second on Hawaii Island to join with the Realogy-owned brand. The firm, which is based at Mauna Lani Resort on the Kohala Coast, is now known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Island Lifestyle. When broker and owner Eileen Lacerte founded the firm in 2013, it primarily focused on the luxury resort market. But it recently expanded to all price points and is looking…
