Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Second Hawaii Island firm joins Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand

Second Hawaii Island firm joins Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties has become an affiliate of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, the third firm in the state and second on Hawaii Island to join with the Realogy-owned brand. The firm, which is based at Mauna Lani Resort on the Kohala Coast, is now known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Island Lifestyle. When broker and owner Eileen Lacerte founded the firm in 2013, it primarily focused on the luxury resort market. But it recently expanded to all price points and is looking…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Living Large: 2 Luxury Apartment Available At The Pierre

Living Large: 2 Luxury Apartment Available At The Pierre 02:32

 A pair of apartments represent the ultimate in luxury on their own, and together offer potential for truly palatial living. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge takes the tour for this week's Living Large.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey expecting second child [Video]Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey expecting second child

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey expecting second child The 'Love Island' 2016 winners - who tied the knot in June last year and have two-year-old son Freddie-George together -..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:00Published

Net-Zero Energy Homes - McStain Neighborhoods [Video]Net-Zero Energy Homes - McStain Neighborhoods

McStain is a local developer ahead of their time, committed to building energy efficient, aesthetically pleasing homes. Call 303.665.8200

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 HW Tech100 Real Estate winner: AcctFusion

Online accounting software AcctFusion’s automated features transforms the work load for real estate professionals. The solution integration to the agents’...
HousingWire

Local real estate investment firm enters Triangle market with acquisition of historic buildings

A newly minted real estate investment firm out of Charlotte has acquired two historic buildings in downtown Durham that were recently converted into...
bizjournals Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WatchRealEstate

Residential Real Estate Watch BJ: Second Hawaii Island firm joins Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand https://t.co/4Bqg5PP2iO 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.