JC Tretter, Akron H.S. grad, elected to lead NFLPA

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
JC Tretter has been elected to serve as president of the NFL Players Association, defeating two other candidates. Tretter was born in Batavia and grew up in Akron, where his family resides, and graduated from Cornell. He has been the starting center for the Cleveland Browns since 2017. He began his career as a fourth-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2013. He will take over as head of the players' association from another offensive lineman, Eric Winston, who was elected in March 2014. Tretter…
