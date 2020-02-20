Global  

Robinhood maxed out its entire $200 million line of credit last month amid market chaos, report says

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Robinhood maxed out its entire $200 million line of credit last month amid market chaos, report says· *Robinhood, the popular commission-free trading app, maxed out its entire $200 million credit line this month as markets swung violently, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. *
· *The move to draw the full credit line came during two weeks of volatile market movement where Robinhood's trading...
Blood disorder startup raises downsized IPO amid market turmoil

A Cambridge biotech raised $75 million in a downsized IPO as the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has caused the stock markets to crumble. Imara Inc....
bizjournals Also reported by •Proactive Investors

Nabis Holdings narrowing its focus as it terminates Desert Hot Springs deal

Nabis Holdings Inc (CSE:NAB) (OTCMKTS:NABIF), the cannabis investment company, said Tuesday it was narrowing its focus on acquiring assets that fit its...
Proactive Investors


