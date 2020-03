Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· *Bank of America lowered its global 2020 growth expectation to 2.2% from 2.8% on Tuesday, just two weeks after its last downward revision.*

· *The updated projection lands well below the 3.5% GDP growth trend and places the world economy "in spitting range of a typical global recession," the team of economists wrote.*

·... · *Bank of America lowered its global 2020 growth expectation to 2.2% from 2.8% on Tuesday, just two weeks after its last downward revision.*· *The updated projection lands well below the 3.5% GDP growth trend and places the world economy "in spitting range of a typical global recession," the team of economists wrote.* 👓 View full article