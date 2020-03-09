Global  

Marathon Oil to cut 2020 spending further after oil prices plunge

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Houston-based Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: MRO) will immediately cut its 2020 capital spending budget by at least $500 million in light of the recent plunge in oil prices. Previously, the company planned to spend $2.4 billion, which was down 11 percent from its 2019 capital expenditure of $2.59 billion. Now, the revised capital spending budget of $1.9 billion or less is a 30 percent reduction from the 2019 figure, Marathon said in a March 10 press release. In order to cut the $500 million, Marathon…
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled 01:22

 Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

Asian stocks steady after plunge on virus, oil crash

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rebounded Tuesday from record-setting declines after U.S. futures rose following President Donald Trump’s announcement he...
Seattle Times

PTT urges oil reserve cut as prices collapse

In response to plunging oil prices, state-owned energy firm PTT Plc is urging policymakers to take action to cut the nation's crude oil reserve in half as prices...
Bangkok Post


