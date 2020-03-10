Global  

Trump is reportedly seeking to waive payroll taxes for workers until the end of the 2020 election

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Trump is reportedly seeking to waive payroll taxes for workers until the end of the 2020 election· *Trump wants a payroll tax holiday until the 2020 election is over, Bloomberg News first reported.*
· *The Trump administration is currently sketching out an economic package that provides financial relief to Americans.*
· *But Democrats haven't lined up to support it, underscoring the challenge for Trump to get it through...
News video: Trump floats 'very substantial' payroll tax cut

Trump floats 'very substantial' payroll tax cut 01:04

 President Donald Trump said on Monday the White House will discuss with Congress on Tuesday possibly cutting payroll taxes to support the economy as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump Tells Republican Senators He Wants to Cut Payroll Taxes — But Only Through The November Election

President Trump told Republican senators that he wants a payroll tax holiday through the November election, ensuring voters can decide whether to re-elect him...
Trump To Discuss Payroll Tax Cut

President Donald Trump announced that the White House will discuss with both houses of the Congress if it is possible to cut payroll taxes to support the economy...
