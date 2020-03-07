Global  

American Airlines adjusts flight schedule out of Chicago due to coronavirus

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020
American Airlines on Tuesday pushed back the planned start dates on two seasonal international routes to Europe from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The changes are tied to the growing global coronavirus crisis. American’s seasonal service from O’Hare to both Rome and Venice in Italy now will start on June 4. Previously, the Rome nonstop service from O'Hare was to have begun on March 28, with Venice service set to launch May 7. Like rival United Airlines, which has significantly…
News video: How Airlines Are Changing They Way They Hand Out Drinks On Planes

How Airlines Are Changing They Way They Hand Out Drinks On Planes 00:34

 US airlines have already been hit hard by rising coronavirus outbreaks around the word. Now, Reuters reports airlines are stepping up measures to guard against the spread of coronavirus through person-to-person contamination on planes. One such measure is eliminating wine and water refills, to...

