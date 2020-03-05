Global  

Mass. governor declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
This article first appeared on MassLive. Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, joining neighboring states Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island as the region continues to combat the spread of coronavirus. Declaring a state of emergency gives the governor and state officials more authority in dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19, such as quickly buying supplies or hiring new personnel without dealing with normal governmental procedure. The governor can also deploy the…
