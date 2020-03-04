Global  

S&P/ASX 200 futures up after US markets up 5%

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are up around 1.8% this morning after a night of wild swings in the US markets. The S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP:.INX) closed at 2,882.23, +135.67 or up 4.94% and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed at 8,344.25, +393.58 or up 4.95%. The biggest driver of the US rebound was US President Trump pledging a near-future stimulus package involving payroll tax cuts. Trump also suggested supporting the oil and gas and travel sectors which have been impacted the most, which gave these companies a boost. Australia is planning to unveil its own stimulus package this week. Gold down, oil regains ground Gold is down 1.6% overnight trading at US$1,649 per ounce while Crude Oil WTI has rebounded off its recently lows to $34.87 per barrel. The AUD is buying 65.0 US cents, which remains relatively weak.   [REPORT] Morning Report - US sharemarkets remained volatile overnight - the Dow Jones fell as much as 160pts, but also up as much as 1170pts in late trade. At the close, the Dow was higher by 1167 points or 4.9% https://t.co/twbHO04QLy#ausbiz pic.twitter.com/cX9z3Wt6lU — CommSec (@CommSec) March 10, 2020  
