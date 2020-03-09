Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Fulton County Schools close for additional days due to coronavirus case

Fulton County Schools close for additional days due to coronavirus case

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Fulton County Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, March 11 due to health and safety concerns regarding the coronavirus. The Fulton County School System closed all schools on Tuesday, March 10 to clean and disinfect facilities after a district employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Students and teachers are asked not to report to schools on Wednesday and all scheduled activities are cancelled. All Fulton County Schools—except Bear Creek Middle and…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Officials announce presumptive positive coronavirus case in Pottawattamie County

Officials announce presumptive positive coronavirus case in Pottawattamie County 01:47

 Officials announce presumptive positive coronavirus case in Pottawattamie County

Recent related videos from verified sources

First Case of Coronavirus Reported In Dallas County [Video]First Case of Coronavirus Reported In Dallas County

A 77-year-old man has Dallas County's first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:13Published

RAW: Contra Costa County Health Officials Discuss New Recommendations To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]RAW: Contra Costa County Health Officials Discuss New Recommendations To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

Contra Costa County Public Health Director Dan Peddycord and Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna discuss new recommended coronavirus guidelines (3-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'When it hits home, it's scary:' Atlanta parents worry after Fulton County Schools teacher tests positive for coronavirus

Fulton County Schools parents are worried about sending their kids back to school after a teacher contracted coronavirus and the district closed.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald

Coronavirus in US: Largest county in Georgia closes all schools

Officials in Georgia have ordered all Fulton County schools and school offices to close on Tuesday after an employee was confirmed to be infected with...
Independent Also reported by •bizjournalsNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AtlantaNewsFeed

Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: Fulton County Schools close for additional days due to coronavirus case https://t.co/RUvhLDGOof 15 minutes ago

AishaAdkins

Aisha Adkins [she/her] So, if @FultonCountySchools are closed… @GeorgiaStateU’s located in #FultonCounty, it seems like the administration… https://t.co/hS084FZNxs 46 minutes ago

grannyman2013

♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @TheRoot: The Fulton County School System will close all schools on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. https://t… 53 minutes ago

Honeybadgergal1

Linda Garland FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County Schools will be closed for a second day on Wednesday, including all scheduled act… https://t.co/7Hr2IyWXqr 1 hour ago

bud006

Budmañ006 Second day in a row Fulton County schools close. https://t.co/GM4D8Iztqk 1 hour ago

AtlBizChron

AtlBizChron "This closure will allow us to clean and sanitize affected schools as well as share additional details of our ongoi… https://t.co/abQSZJvZaV 2 hours ago

LizMajeroni

liz majeroni #StopThePanic So...Fulton County in GA decides to close ~ 59 elementary schools, 19 middle schools, 18 high schools… https://t.co/nEHA6WwLOk 6 hours ago

danvk

Dan von Kohorn 🔭 I guess the policy will be to close schools after it's too late. https://t.co/4Z0zMPMgSp 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.