Fulton County Schools close for additional days due to coronavirus case
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Fulton County Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, March 11 due to health and safety concerns regarding the coronavirus. The Fulton County School System closed all schools on Tuesday, March 10 to clean and disinfect facilities after a district employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Students and teachers are asked not to report to schools on Wednesday and all scheduled activities are cancelled. All Fulton County Schools—except Bear Creek Middle and…
Officials in Georgia have ordered all Fulton County schools and school offices to close on Tuesday after an employee was confirmed to be infected with... Independent Also reported by •bizjournals •New Zealand Herald
