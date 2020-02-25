Global  

Bryah Resources testing for copper-gold in drilling at Bryah Basin Project prospects

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Bryah Resources Ltd (ASX:BYH) has an aircore drilling program underway testing for gold-copper at various prospects within the Bryah Basin Project in central Western Australia. The 5,000-metre program which began on Tuesday is expected to take 2-3 weeks to complete. It will test a large geochemical soil anomaly with Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) potential at Windalah East prospect and follow-up previous encouraging results at the Jupiter and Mars prospects. Windalah East prime objective The principal objective is Windalah East geochemical anomaly (WEGA) which was discovered in 2018 through 500 x 500-metre multi-element auger soil sampling. Follow-up 250 x 250-metres infill sampling verified the scale of the anomaly. A highly anomalous area within the WEGA is the primary focus of the campaign and Bryah aims to define to define a bedrock anomaly that can be used to design future drilling targeting VMS gold-copper mineralisation. Similar to nearby mines This mineralisation is similar to the nearby copper-gold mines of DeGrussa, operated by Sandfire Resources Ltd (ASX:SFR), and Horseshoe Lights. Bryah will undertake a program of four traverses, 320 metres apart and around 800 metres long, with vertical drill holes at 80-metre intervals. Holes will be drilled to the top of fresh rock, which is expected to be about 80-100 metres depth. Bryah Basin Project tenement location plan. Jupiter plan At Jupiter prospect drilling completed in 1994 intersected an area of copper and gold anomalism with the best result returned in a reverse circulation (RC) hole of 9 metres at 10.32 g/t from 19 metres. Adjacent shallow Rotary Air Blast (RAB) and RC drill holes also recorded gold anomalism but these results were never followed up by the previous explorers. Bryah drilled seven holes at Jupiter in 2018 testing a coincident strong EM conductor with a sulphide-rich zone intersected in one hole. Massive sulphide pyrite concentrations of up to 30% of the rock mass were observed. The company plans to drill test the area with up to five lines of drill holes to depths of around 100 metres. Drill-testing at Mars Previous exploration at Mars prospect identified anomalous gold mineralisation over a 500-metre strike length. Several RAB drill traverses and limited follow-up RC drilling were completed with results of up to 12 metres at 2.0 g/t from 14 metres. The shallow and wide-spaced drilling results were never followed up at the time and Bryah plans to drill-test for extensions to mineralisation in the vicinity of the 12-metre intersection.
