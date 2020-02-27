Global  

Stocks fall as U.S. virus response disappoints investors

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Asian shares and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday as growing scepticism about Washington's stimulus package to fight the coronavirus outbreak knocked the steam out of an earlier rally.
