Philadelphia cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Philadelphia's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Sunday has been canceled, officials announced late Tuesday. The move comes hours after city leaders said the parade would take place, but recommended people avoid attending — part of a larger push to keep residents away from large public gatherings following the diagnosis of the first case of COVID-19 in the city. "After heartfelt consideration and serious conversation with officials from the City of Philadelphia, the St. Patrick's…
 Parade officials say this year's parade will go on as planned.

