Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi prince

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi prince

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The leaders express their sincere condolences and sympathy to King Salman.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News UAE leaders offer condolences to Bahrain king on the death of Sheikh Eisa Bin Rashid https://t.co/gDPM3FPdPY 3 days ago

JTayyab

طيب ابو عبير UAE leaders offer condolences to Bahrain king on the death of Sheikh Eisa Bin Rashid https://t.co/otFjoqjpNu https://t.co/ff8Rge9QhV 3 days ago

falconeye01

CAMARA TAHIR AHMAD https://t.co/MUAjXBtDo2 UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi prince 3 days ago

UAEembCuba

UAE Embassy in Cuba RT @MoFAICUAE: UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi prince. https://t.co/g4hUumyrMz 4 days ago

rsawalalusi

Rabia S. Abdulwahab UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi prince https://t.co/mRgjCzV5vg 5 days ago

Taunigma_en

Taunigma UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi prince: https://t.co/9QiqnvyOAa 5 days ago

muhdpc

Indian Comrade 🇮🇳 #Reject CAA-NRC RT @khaleejtimes: #UAE leaders offer condolences on death of #Saudi prince https://t.co/wFHWLGkG61 https://t.co/955YwW8V1i 5 days ago

NaikYousuf

Dr Yousuf Naik UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi prince News just filled with ROYAL HIGHNESS ,HIS ROYAL HIS HIGHNE… https://t.co/dCcnff48rP 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.