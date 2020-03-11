Bank Of England Cuts Rate By 50 Bps, Unveils Funding Scheme For SMEs On Covid-19

5 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus 00:40 The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around the world. In a statement, the bank said its role is to help UK businesses and households manage...