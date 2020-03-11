Bank Of England Cuts Rate By 50 Bps, Unveils Funding Scheme For SMEs On Covid-19
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () The Bank of England unexpectedly cut its key interest rate and launched a new funding scheme for small businesses as it expects the UK economy to take a major hit due to the coronavirus, or Covid-19, outbreak. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to cut the bank rate by 50 basis points to a record low 0.25 percent, following a special meeting on March 10, the central bank said.
The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around the world. In a statement, the bank said its role is to help UK businesses and households manage...
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank under which SBI will acquire 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden private sector bank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:16Published