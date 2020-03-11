Global  

'Shock and awe strategy': Here's what analysts are saying about the Bank of England's emergency rate cut

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
'Shock and awe strategy': Here's what analysts are saying about the Bank of England's emergency rate cut· *In an emergency move, the Bank of England cut interest rates by 0.5% in response to the coronavirus outbreak. *
· *The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to slash rates from 0.75% to 0.25%.*
· *Analysts expect the move to have a "limited impact" on the economy. *
· **Visit Business...
News video: Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus

Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus 00:40

 The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around the world. In a statement, the bank said its role is to help UK businesses and households manage...

'Drop in an ocean': Bank of England's emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global markets

'Drop in an ocean': Bank of England's emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global markets** · *The Bank of England cut interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday.* · *The central bank cited a "marked deterioration" in risk appetite and the...
Business Insider

Bank of Canada cuts interest rate — again

The Bank of Canada has made an emergency rate cut, cutting the central bank's benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.75 per cent.
CBC.ca Also reported by •IndependentRTTNewsWorldNewsEurasia Review

