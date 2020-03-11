Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Fin24.com | South African regulators want to dismantle Big Four auditors after scandals

Fin24.com | South African regulators want to dismantle Big Four auditors after scandals

News24 Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
South African regulators are stepping up efforts to break the oligopoly of the country’s top auditing firms after accounting scandals involving two of the Big Four failed to do the job for them.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PrinceMolatlheg

Just The Tip RT @MannoakgotlaM: I am glad that the recommendations that I reached on my research on "THE EFFECTS OF CORRUPTION BY KPMG ON CORPORATE SOCI… 22 hours ago

MannoakgotlaM

ᴍ.ʏ.ꜱ ᴍᴇᴅᴜᴘᴇ I am glad that the recommendations that I reached on my research on "THE EFFECTS OF CORRUPTION BY KPMG ON CORPORATE… https://t.co/wRneLYk5zR 23 hours ago

crisp_gary

📎Gary Crisp™ 💫 South African regulators want to dismantle Big Four auditors after scandals https://t.co/N9tx5Ccn48 2 days ago

BopelaBopela

Agrippa Bopela Masiyakurima @PwC Zim chose to submit a malicious audit report to boost the inflated egos of the @NetOneCellular looting cartel… https://t.co/RZntm4DvlY 2 days ago

FraudWatchZA

IRS Forensic Investigations This is huge. https://t.co/JDup4jKUBq 2 days ago

kathrynlane3

Kathryn RT @lootgous: South African regulators want to dismantle Big Four auditors after scandals KPMG must go https://t.co/23Ga6izeS4 (via ) 2 days ago

ThaCido88

Thabang Makhetha RT @IRBA_: South African regulators want to dismantle Big Four auditors after scandals https://t.co/C9NxMEva7J via @Fin24 2 days ago

IRBA_

IRBA (South Africa) South African regulators want to dismantle Big Four auditors after scandals https://t.co/C9NxMEva7J via @Fin24 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.