Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > The 'bull market will soon end': Goldman Sachs warns shrinking profit growth will end the record 11-year stock rally

The 'bull market will soon end': Goldman Sachs warns shrinking profit growth will end the record 11-year stock rally

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The 'bull market will soon end': Goldman Sachs warns shrinking profit growth will end the record 11-year stock rally· *S&P 500 earnings will contract by 5% in 2020, Goldman Sachs projected on Wednesday, snuffing out the bull market's most efficient driver.*
· *The bank cited lower oil prices from the new market conflict, diminished corporate guidance, and slashed interest rates for its downward revision.*
· *Goldman analysts estimated 0%...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: S&P bull market will soon end - Goldman Sachs

S&P bull market will soon end - Goldman Sachs 01:29

 Goldman Sachs predicts the S&amp;P 500 will plunge 28% from its February peak, putting it deep into a bear market. As Fred Katayama reports, Wall Street edged closer to bear territory Wednesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mnuchin: Post-Pandemic 'Pent-Up Demand' Will Save Economy [Video]

Mnuchin: Post-Pandemic 'Pent-Up Demand' Will Save Economy

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is trying to look on the bright side of the coronavirus pandemic. Mnuchin said Sunday the US economy will slow down in the near term but avoid falling into a..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval [Video]

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

S&P 500 bull market will soon end: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday the S&P 500 bull market, the longest on record, is likely to end soon, forecasting a 28% slump from its February peak as the...
Reuters

Goldman Manager: Virus Hit May Be Worse Than Market Expects

A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. asset manager who correctly predicted last year's rally in stocks says the equity market is overly complacent about the possible...
Newsmax Also reported by •Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

etradelinepro

EtradelinePro Tradlines Post In 10-15 Days RT @JamesLomaxREITS: "You should buy these stocks that are down 40%.. It's like a 40% sale" A sale from the high point, maybe. That doesn'… 4 hours ago

JamesLomaxREITS

REIT Teacher 🏢💰 "You should buy these stocks that are down 40%.. It's like a 40% sale" A sale from the high point, maybe. That doe… https://t.co/Mq5vPn8QJB 7 hours ago

JKutz11

J Kouts @TheBubbleBubble @JuliaLaRoche Kostin was on CNBC earlier this week was talking full recovery by end of year https://t.co/ciGMMqjYUe 7 hours ago

interpolit33

internationalpolitic RT @Norsu2: The Dow Is Tumbling Again. ‘Bull Market Will Soon End.’ https://t.co/mxA8j4UAP2 via @BarronsOnline I see no reason the Stock Ma… 8 hours ago

givenscj

givenscj I have always held the belief in the 7 year cyclical market. We went 11 years in a bull run. We are now back to ~8… https://t.co/rdi4mfpjOr 8 hours ago

SociableMisant1

SociableMisanthrope @IwriteOK These circuit breakers will keep the plunge drawn out for another week or so, then a false bull run up fo… https://t.co/5knlazVh1Q 9 hours ago

BenerMenguc

Bener @elerianm When the uncertainty dissipates and it will soon, the stage is primed for another bull market. We must i… https://t.co/VDK5ZKZ6Zv 1 day ago

cornell_jose

Jose E cornell @60DayTrading Yeah all tat debt we have been profiting from will stop. That interest rate was a waste. I hope to se… https://t.co/HjtcMv6VRj 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.