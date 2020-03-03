Mortgage refinances surge 79%, most since financial crisis, as people rush to capitalize on low interest rates**

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

**



· *Mortgage refinancing applications spiked 79% from the previous week, according to data released Wednesday from the Mortgage Bankers Association. *

· *It's the largest weekly increase in refinancing applications since November 2008. *

