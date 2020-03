Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Yes Bank on Wednesday said its inward real-time gross settlement (RTGS) services have been enabled to allow customers to make payments towards their credit card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts. The announcement comes a day after its customers were allowed inward IMPS (Immediate Mobile Payment Service) and NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) services for the same purposes. 👓 View full article