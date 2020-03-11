Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > U.S. Lawmakers Propose Tough Limits on Imports from Xinjiang

U.S. Lawmakers Propose Tough Limits on Imports from Xinjiang

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A bill cites reports of mass detention of minority groups in China and concerns about forced labor. This could spell problems for brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Patagonia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnneDestiny1

Anne Destiny 🇮🇱 U.S. Lawmakers Propose Tough Limits on Imports from Xinjiang https://t.co/BfMNeDQ1ba 4 days ago

petertinti

Peter Tinti U.S. Lawmakers Propose Tough Limits on Imports from Xinjiang - The New York Times https://t.co/UsOyHQgJ3T 6 days ago

MitchellPtComms

Mitchell Point Comms U.S. Lawmakers Propose Tough Limits on Imports from #Xinjiang - Via @NYTimes #China #trade https://t.co/lX2wxf1wAv 6 days ago

de_plazza

de_Plazza 🌎 RT @photojournalism: Young Uighur women working in a garment factory in Hotan, in the Xinjiang region of China, in August. Photo by @GillS… 6 days ago

fpier042

Felton Pierre 🇭🇹 U.S. Lawmakers Propose Tough Limits on Imports from Xinjiang https://t.co/KWIemd4ODI 6 days ago

OfwZOlGwhUyn8tZ

سۈزۈك RT @uyghur_fighter: U.S. Lawmakers Propose Tough Limits on Imports from Xinjiang - The New York Times https://t.co/vxDYYj9Kwf 6 days ago

si_rael

Raja Rael Si (Son Of God, the King) Reject CAA&NRC U.S. Lawmakers Propose Tough Limits on Imports from Xinjiang A bill cites reports of mass detention of minority gro… https://t.co/kghsxmytL9 6 days ago

lbhrhd

WLUHumanRights U.S. Lawmakers Propose Tough Limits on Imports from Xinjiang https://t.co/hU1EEc8t3r 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.