Alert: Dow Jones industrials drop 1,600 points, 6.4%, as investors await broader response to economic damage from coronavirus

Alert: Dow Jones industrials drop 1,600 points, 6.4%, as investors await broader response to economic damage from coronavirus

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrials drop 1,600 points, 6.4%, as investors await broader response to economic damage from coronavirus.
 U.S. stocks plunged on Monday, briefly halting trading as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus.

