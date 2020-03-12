Global  

Donald Trump's coronavirus move: New Zealand travel agents scrambling to re-book clients

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump's coronavirus move: New Zealand travel agents scrambling to re-book clientsTravel agents are scrambling to re-book New Zealanders flying to Europe through the United States after President Donald Trump imposed a 30-day travel ban.Trump's surprise move is another blow to the already embattled airline and...
 President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was &quot;totally normal,&quot; and his administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to contain a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.

