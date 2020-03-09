Fin24.com | Oil prices fall 6% after Trump virus address

Global  

Oil prices plunged about six percent Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on all travel from Europe to the United States over the coronavirus pandemic.
 Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

