Sensex crashes by 2,500 points, Nifty down by 761 points as coronavirus declared pandemic

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Indian equity markets opened in red on Thursday (March 12) with the BSE Sensex losing 1,672.09 points or 4.68% at 34025.31, and the Nifty plunging 490.40 points or 4.69% at 9,968 due to coronavirus fear and global sell-off. Nifty has opened below 10,000 level for the first time since March 26, 2018.
