Going to Work With Danger, and Maybe Death, Every Day

The global death toll reaches 6,500 as US president Donald Trump extended the country’s travel ban to the UK and Ireland. Top perfume manufacturer LVMH repurposes its factories to make hand sanitiser..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:28Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Finch in Albuquerque RT @NoraReed: that lack of testing is going to suck***in like 2+ weeks if it turns out that you can't get reinfected. if people with mild… 8 minutes ago
ᴄʟɪɴᴛ ʜᴇʀᴀ 🌻 Seriously, I am already anxious going to work everyday. With the danger waiting outside because of the Corona virus… https://t.co/RPwBhs2r3i 14 minutes ago
Nick Simon@LogicJedi Kids aren't actually in much danger, apart from a few with serious health issues. If we close all the s… https://t.co/8f3hCXijNP 14 minutes ago
Nerak@GovMikeDeWine I work at the Jeep plant in Toledo, along with my husband and approximately 5000 other Toledo area (… https://t.co/uAtrHzaFWi 42 minutes ago
Amanda PLEASE stop going out to the bars 😢 It’s selfish. Even if you don’t get it, you could be a carrier of it and put o… https://t.co/KnC67MD9gW 1 hour ago
☇Ms Scorpio✨💎 RT @swazikush: So my mom and daughter are all staying home (because my moms a teacher..) my fear is that with me still going to work, i put… 2 hours ago
An Entire Woman 😍 So my mom and daughter are all staying home (because my moms a teacher..) my fear is that with me still going to wo… https://t.co/db6xZdT1WU 2 hours ago
Pinsent Tailoring Stay home if you can. And please support small businesses during this time, we don’t get sick pay and are in danger… https://t.co/VI0URYCnhZ 2 hours ago