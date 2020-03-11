Global  

Sensex plunges 2,919.26 points, Nifty ends at 9,633.10; Market witnesses biggest single day fall since 2008

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020
All the stocks on Nifty50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red, while all the sectoral indices also closed negative. 
Markets recover sharply, Sensex over 33127 points, Nifty trades over 9,500

The markets opened the red for the second consecutive day today (March 13, 2020). The BSE Sensex tanked below 3000 points at 29,687.52 down by almost 9.43% while...
Zee News Also reported by •RTTNewsHindu

Sensex gains 1,325.34 points, Nifty settles at 10023.70; SBI, Tata Steel, HDFC top gainers

Equity benchmark indices staged the biggest ever intra-day recovery today afternoon after hitting a 10 per cent lower circuit. 
Zee News


