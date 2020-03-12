Oil prices 'crater' more than 6% after Trump bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · Brent crude and WTI prices slumped more than 6% after President Donald Trump imposed ban on travel from Europe in order to tackle the growing spread of coronavirus.
· Global airline stocks plummeted in the early hours of Thursday, further adding to the fall in oil prices.
· Both Brent Crude and WTI are down nearly 50%...
President Donald Trump has announced sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe. He has ordered travel from Europe to the United States to be restricted for the next 30 days. The mandate comes as there are growing concerns regarding the rapidly spreading coronavirus. “We are marshaling the full...
France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes..