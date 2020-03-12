Global  

Oil prices 'crater' more than 6% after Trump bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Oil prices 'crater' more than 6% after Trump bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic· Brent crude and WTI prices slumped more than 6% after President Donald Trump imposed ban on travel from Europe in order to tackle the growing spread of coronavirus.
· Global airline stocks plummeted in the early hours of Thursday, further adding to the fall in oil prices
· Both Brent Crude and WTI are down nearly 50%...
News video: Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 00:32

 President Donald Trump has announced sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe. He has ordered travel from Europe to the United States to be restricted for the next 30 days. The mandate comes as there are growing concerns regarding the rapidly spreading coronavirus. “We are marshaling the full...

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus [Video]

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes..

Europe Is Now COVID-19 Epicenter [Video]

Europe Is Now COVID-19 Epicenter

President Trump’s travel ban is barring entry for those traveling from 26 European countries -- with the exception of American travellers, reports Michael George (2:53). WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 14,..

US extends travel ban to Ireland, UK over coronavirus

US extends travel ban to Ireland, UK over coronavirusVice President Mike Pence has announced that a travel ban imposed on European nations over the coronavirus pandemic would be extended to Ireland and the United...
Oil slumps 6% as U.S. bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic

Oil prices slumped again on Thursday amid a broader market rout after the United States banned travel from Europe following a declaration that the coronavirus...
