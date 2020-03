Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Sun Hong Foods, Inc. recalled all cases of Enoki Mushroom, citing possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause life-threatening illness or death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. The recall was initiated after 36 people were infected with Listeria, in which 4 people died and 30 were hospitalized after eating Enoki Mushrooms.