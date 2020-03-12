Global  

Thursday, 12 March 2020
The global oil price war is pushing highly indebted US shale companies toward default, an event that could trigger 'financial contagion'**

· *The global oil price war has been a huge shock to the US shale industry, and it could spark higher default rates going forward, JPMorgan wrote in a Wednesday note. *
· *Cumulative high-yield energy default rates could hit 24% in 2021, according to JPMorgan, assuming that crude rises to $40 per barrel this year and...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears

Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears 01:55

 Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Ep 53 | CoronaVirus COVID-19 and Oil Price War Spreads Panic [Video]

Ep 53 | CoronaVirus COVID-19 and Oil Price War Spreads Panic

The Dow Jones Industrial average fell by 2,000 points on the first day of trading this week after an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia drove prices to the lowest since 1991 started over the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 30:28Published
Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war [Video]

Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

Oil prices crashed on Monday, suffering their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War, after the collapse of an OPEC+ supply agreement that now threatens to overwhelm the world with oil, inciting..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

D.C.-area companies’ stock prices tumble as market has worst day since 2008

Stocks on U.S. exchanges almost universally plummeted Monday as markets experienced their worst day since December 2008 on fears of the fast-growing economic...
bizjournals

Oil Price War Escalates As OPEC's No.3 Boosts Production

OPEC’s third biggest producer, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is entering the oil price war as it has ordered its national oil producer to boost supply to the...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

