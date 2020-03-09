Famed economist David Rosenberg called the housing bubble. Now he tells us why the oil-price war will be more damaging than coronavirus — and outlines a scenario where stocks plunge another 13%.
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · Economist David Rosenberg says the plunge in oil prices will cause severe harm and could trigger a wave of defaults as energy companies — and then firms in other industries — fail to pay down their debt.
· Rosenberg, famed for being among the first to identify the housing bubble of the 2000s and to forecast the looming...
European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling..