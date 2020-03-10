Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > NCAA conference basketball tournaments canceled, ending regular seasons of SLU, Mizzou and Illinois

NCAA conference basketball tournaments canceled, ending regular seasons of SLU, Mizzou and Illinois

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A number of NCAA conference basketball tournaments were cancelled Thursday on account of the coronavirus. The cancellations affected a number of local teams trying to make it into the NCAA tournament bracket. The Atlantic 10 Conference, with Saint Louis University as the No. 4 seed, canceled the remainder of its tournament in Brooklyn, New York. SLU finishes the season 23-8. The A10 tournament began Wednesday and SLU was set to play the winner of today's game between St. Bonaventure and George…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published < > Embed
News video: NCAA cancels Basketball Tournaments, all remaining Winter, Spring Sports Championships

NCAA cancels Basketball Tournaments, all remaining Winter, Spring Sports Championships 03:04

 NCAA cancels Basketball Tournaments, all remaining Winter, Spring Sports Championships

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NCAA Tournaments, championships canceled [Video]NCAA Tournaments, championships canceled

NCAA canceled all tournaments and championship games as a precaution for coronavirus. FGCU Women's basketball received a vote to win the automatic bid for the championship game they were prepared to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published

March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic [Video]March Madness Canceled Amid Coronavirus Panic

On Thursday, the NCAA announced tournaments for men's and women's basketball will no longer take place.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus update: Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments amid outbreak concerns

Regular season champions Yale (men's) and Princeton (women's) will earn NCAA Tournament bids
CBS Sports

Opinion: Shut down college basketball and shut down NCAA tournament

It's time to shut down conference basketball tournaments and next week's NCAA tournament. March Madness isn't worth the risk of spreading coronavirus.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Denver Postazcentral.comReuters

Tweets about this

DanFantasyGuru

Dan @SASBurnerAcct @BleacherReport It would be a W if winter sports were included. Basketball and wrestling. They didn’… https://t.co/wBNHqzvd71 13 minutes ago

Uncle_Bens3

David Hart RT @JamesSzuba: Biggest losers of the 2019-20 college basketball season: •The NCAA •Dayton •San Diego State •No. 1 ranked teams •Baylor •… 1 hour ago

arbiteronline

The Arbiter March 12, 2020 will go down in sports history. Amid cautionary cancellations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Moun… https://t.co/jPJON9kuQB 1 hour ago

YoungCordell9

Harrison Cordell Fant March Madness 2020: New NCAA Basketball game with LIVE 2020 rosters & simulate the conference tournaments &… https://t.co/f0uJ3zEbZL 1 hour ago

rickysballerina

Maria RT @WisBob1: @bigten @B1GMBBall @NCAA should postpone tournament and give it a month to see where we are at...if a go, pick it back up on a… 2 hours ago

C_Kosh

Craig Koshkin @AlexGold I'm torn on basketball. I agree that the whole season had run its course but conference tournaments and N… https://t.co/M07hRikwh0 2 hours ago

RBI442

RBI44 @AndrewBernal87 @GoodmanHoops A lot of the basketball players seasons were already done. Most of the small schools… https://t.co/3jQaRCX6Ck 2 hours ago

NelloMurone

Great Spirit NCAA cancels March Madness basketball tournaments due to coronavirus https://t.co/u5jSQKesvk 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.