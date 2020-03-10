Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > American Airlines flight attendants brace for more flight cancellations

American Airlines flight attendants brace for more flight cancellations

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
American Airlines Group Inc's flight attendants union said on Thursday it was bracing for an increase in flight cancellations after sweeping U.S. restrictions on travel from Europe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights

American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights 01:10

 The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Airlines Waiving Fees for Travelers Stuck in Europe [Video]

Airlines Waiving Fees for Travelers Stuck in Europe

Airlines are capping airfare fees as Americans scramble to return to the U.S. after President Trump announced the travel ban from Europe amid coronavirus fears. American Airlines says travelers will..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:28Published
High Horse: Miniature Service Horse Flies First Class [Video]

High Horse: Miniature Service Horse Flies First Class

A woman flew across the U.S. with her 18-month-old miniature servicde horse, Fred. Ronica Froese has an incurable autoimmune disease and has specially trained Fred as an equine service animal. The pair..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

American Airlines adjusts flight schedule out of Chicago due to coronavirus

American Airlines on Tuesday pushed back the planned start dates on two seasonal international routes to Europe from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport....
bizjournals

'It's become clear that more is needed': American takes action amid coronavirus crisis

American Airlines is taking additional steps to counteract the devastating effect the coronavirus is having on commercial air travel. American Airlines Group,...
bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

patrickbmorin

Patrick Morin Cannot be happier with #UnitedAirlines. Completely took care of us. Matched my American Airlines status and flew th… https://t.co/5Yuyjz68dQ 2 hours ago

USA93563829

❤️USA @DineshDSouza Delta and American Airlines got new uniforms from China that made Flight Attendants very ill. They ma… https://t.co/tUXatiCwAR 7 hours ago

francislim

francislim RT @FlyersRights: Another step closer to soda cans- #AxeTheMAX: https://t.co/aNdZCmh5UQ 14 hours ago

RitaWatnick

Rita Watnick WE BAILING OUT AIRLINES? WHY? I2019, net profit of commercial airlines reached around $28 billion 2019 American Ai… https://t.co/w1RUB8SkXe 20 hours ago

JamesCheef

JamesCheef @ColemanMoreing That’s where it started with Delta, United and American Airlines. in January. Flight attendants and… https://t.co/iQOaoPnuZ8 21 hours ago

bcoops222

Benjamin Cooper The value of airlines to the US writ large isn't the specific brands and configuration of Delta, United, American e… https://t.co/5DzmGfqZ8g 22 hours ago

BakersRelay

BakersRelay RT @stuartpalley: American Airlines is handing out these wipes to passengers on SJD-LAX. Flight attendants making announcement to wash hand… 1 day ago

stuartpalley

Stuart Palley American Airlines is handing out these wipes to passengers on SJD-LAX. Flight attendants making announcement to was… https://t.co/fchYtI9F91 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.