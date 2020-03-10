American Airlines flight attendants brace for more flight cancellations

Patrick Morin Cannot be happier with #UnitedAirlines. Completely took care of us. Matched my American Airlines status and flew th… https://t.co/5Yuyjz68dQ 2 hours ago ❤️USA @DineshDSouza Delta and American Airlines got new uniforms from China that made Flight Attendants very ill. They ma… https://t.co/tUXatiCwAR 7 hours ago francislim RT @FlyersRights: Another step closer to soda cans- #AxeTheMAX: https://t.co/aNdZCmh5UQ 14 hours ago Rita Watnick WE BAILING OUT AIRLINES? WHY? I2019, net profit of commercial airlines reached around $28 billion 2019 American Ai… https://t.co/w1RUB8SkXe 20 hours ago JamesCheef @ColemanMoreing That’s where it started with Delta, United and American Airlines. in January. Flight attendants and… https://t.co/iQOaoPnuZ8 21 hours ago Benjamin Cooper The value of airlines to the US writ large isn't the specific brands and configuration of Delta, United, American e… https://t.co/5DzmGfqZ8g 22 hours ago BakersRelay RT @stuartpalley: American Airlines is handing out these wipes to passengers on SJD-LAX. Flight attendants making announcement to wash hand… 1 day ago Stuart Palley American Airlines is handing out these wipes to passengers on SJD-LAX. Flight attendants making announcement to was… https://t.co/fchYtI9F91 1 day ago